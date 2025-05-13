New England Asset Management Inc. Has $8.76 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,955,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 3.3%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $535.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.10. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

