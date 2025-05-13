JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.79. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

