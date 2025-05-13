Interval Partners LP Cuts Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Interval Partners LP decreased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,948 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,238,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,271,000 after buying an additional 52,290 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kemper by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,363,000 after buying an additional 574,730 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 934,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after buying an additional 135,499 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after buying an additional 374,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kemper by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after buying an additional 55,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.