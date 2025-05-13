Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT at $222.71

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 5.5%

KRYS stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $131.71 and a twelve month high of $219.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.75 and its 200-day moving average is $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

