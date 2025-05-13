Interval Partners LP Invests $279,000 in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $3,337,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 307,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,852 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $13,539,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 4,712,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,873,000 after acquiring an additional 620,024 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

SGML opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $827.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.04%. Equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

