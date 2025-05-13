ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Cut by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in ANSYS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in ANSYS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $345.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $363.03.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

