Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Savaria

Savaria Trading Up 1.8%

About Savaria

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$19.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.99. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$14.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

(Get Free Report

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.