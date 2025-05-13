Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 498,831 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,078,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,831 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $99,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,910.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,452. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $82.74 and a 12 month high of $118.27.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

