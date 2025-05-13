Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 19,836 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $131.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $131.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

