NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.22.
Several analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.
