Meketa Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Meketa Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Meketa Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.