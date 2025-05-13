Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Measured Risk Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

