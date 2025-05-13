Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Makes New Investment in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Agrify makes up about 0.2% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Agrify as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Stock Up 15.9%

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. Agrify Co. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

