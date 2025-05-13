Maven Securities LTD Sells 100,196 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Maven Securities LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,196 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kellanova by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,970,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Governors Lane LP increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 491,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 129,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $9,476,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,847,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,983,784.20. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,839,698. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on K

Kellanova Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of K opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.