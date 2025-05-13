Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lessened its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,820 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.17% of Guardian Pharmacy Services worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,294,000. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 762,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,445,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 513,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Performance

Shares of GRDN stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

