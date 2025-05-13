Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $86.42 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $86.42 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00000669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103,324.07 or 0.99724288 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,731.11 or 0.99151982 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,817,351,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
