11,774 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Acquired by Meridiem Capital Partners LP

Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Addus HomeCare as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Addus HomeCare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $114.14. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $136.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.
Addus HomeCare Profile
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
