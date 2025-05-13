Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Announces Earnings Results

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 64.37%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.05.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

