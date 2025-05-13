Meridiem Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after buying an additional 1,081,501 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 82,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.9%

Veeva Systems stock opened at $241.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,869 shares of company stock worth $1,284,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.