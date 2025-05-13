Meridiem Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 109,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 1.8% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.1%
TTWO stock opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
