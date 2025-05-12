Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 120,072 Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf (NYSEARCA:FHDG)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf (NYSEARCA:FHDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000. Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lionshead Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000.

FHDG stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. Ft Vest Us Eq Qua Dyn Buf has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70.

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Quarterly Dynamic Buffer ETF (FHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to deliver returns that match the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust price performance up to a set upside cap, while providing a dynamic buffer of 5% or 7.5% against losses over a three-month period.

