Interval Partners LP Takes $2.34 Million Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 111,466,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,472 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,151,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 399,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,636,000 after purchasing an additional 188,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,649,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,015,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 899,157 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Danske upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:EQNR opened at $23.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

