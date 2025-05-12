Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,775 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 124,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $85.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.98.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. The trade was a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

