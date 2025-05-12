Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,300 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Yatra Online worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Yatra Online from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Yatra Online Stock Up 6.2%

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $0.69 on Monday. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 million, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yatra Online, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

