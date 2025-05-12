Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Acquires New Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 489,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,491,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC owned approximately 9.24% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,222,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KORP opened at $45.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $48.57.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

