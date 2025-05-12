Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Buys Shares of 231,955 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 231,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC owned 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $85.76 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 56.90%.

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

