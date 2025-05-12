230,699 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 230,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,401,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after acquiring an additional 218,165 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,391,000 after buying an additional 11,140,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,895,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,634,000 after acquiring an additional 136,760 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,525,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,274,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,729,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,561,000 after acquiring an additional 308,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $74,094.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,423.69. This trade represents a 18.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Karp purchased 3,500 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,552.56. This represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

