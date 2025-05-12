Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,515,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.1%

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $76.39 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

