Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,239,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,464,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC owned about 1.03% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth about $593,242,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,832,000 after buying an additional 1,417,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,307,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,104,000 after purchasing an additional 980,714 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,640,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,928,000 after buying an additional 398,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.