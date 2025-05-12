Integral Health Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. BrightSpring Health Services accounts for 1.4% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $16,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.77 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

