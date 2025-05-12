Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Acquires New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 293,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,261,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after acquiring an additional 808,004 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 666,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after acquiring an additional 212,696 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 61,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This represents a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $496,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,952.64. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,863,850 shares of company stock worth $2,772,203,450 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

