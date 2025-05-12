Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 267,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,387,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1,325.1% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 529,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 492,701 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUJ opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.