Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 390,996 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,914,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390,996 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.09% of Ryanair worth $257,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Ryanair by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $49.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

