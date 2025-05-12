DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 1,761 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $287.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.12. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.