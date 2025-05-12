Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $31.66 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $31,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE AMG opened at $179.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.22 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average of $175.91.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

