Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes $5.35 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Illumina Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.12. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.