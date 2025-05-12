First Manhattan CO. LLC. Buys 1,573 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.57 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $75.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

