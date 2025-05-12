Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

