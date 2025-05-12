Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 977 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Corpay were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Corpay by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Corpay by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Corpay during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Corpay by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corpay by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.07.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $327.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.