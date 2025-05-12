Integral Health Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of Rezolute worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 280,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rezolute by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RZLT shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, CEO Nevan C. Elam acquired 12,302 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,739.15. This represents a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wladimir Hogenhuis acquired 10,000 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,154.90. The trade was a 14.87% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,060 shares of company stock worth $130,694 over the last 90 days. 18.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rezolute stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $223.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

