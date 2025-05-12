3,209 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Lionshead Wealth Management LLC

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 82,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,662 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,101,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 5,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.84 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Melius Research set a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

