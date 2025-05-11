Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,756 shares during the period. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Sony Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SONY opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

