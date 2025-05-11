Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.85%.
Asahi Kasei Stock Down 3.4 %
OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.51.
Asahi Kasei Company Profile
