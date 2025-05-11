Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.85%.

Asahi Kasei Stock Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS AHKSY opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

