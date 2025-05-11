Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Agrify Stock Performance

Agrify stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 10.16. Agrify has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $84.44.

Get Agrify alerts:

About Agrify

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.