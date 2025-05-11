Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.
Agrify Stock Performance
Agrify stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 10.16. Agrify has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $84.44.
About Agrify
