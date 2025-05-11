Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

