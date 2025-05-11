Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 10,889 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $289.92 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,120,374.04. This trade represents a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

