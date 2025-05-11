Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys Shares of 21,969 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,242 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,421,000 after buying an additional 4,457,169 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

