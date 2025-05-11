Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,056,000 after buying an additional 5,390,455 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,369 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,950 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,174 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

