Cetera Investment Advisers Has $13.14 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CSX were worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $32.00 price target on CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

