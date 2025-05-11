NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%.

NextNav Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NextNav stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. NextNav has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

Insider Activity at NextNav

In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $64,405.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 857,206 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,995.44. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,550,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,410,520.34. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,705 shares of company stock worth $816,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

